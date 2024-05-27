Lightning Minerals Advances Lithium Projects in Brazil

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd. has completed its due diligence for the acquisition of Bengal Mining, giving them access to two high-potential lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio, in Brazil’s Lithium Valley. With exploration work set to begin, the company anticipates shareholder approval in an upcoming EGM. The region boasts significant lithium resources and is considered one of the most promising lithium districts globally, with Lightning Minerals optimistic about the strategic growth of these projects.

