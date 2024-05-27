News & Insights

Stocks

Lightning Minerals Advances Lithium Projects in Brazil

May 27, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd. has completed its due diligence for the acquisition of Bengal Mining, giving them access to two high-potential lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio, in Brazil’s Lithium Valley. With exploration work set to begin, the company anticipates shareholder approval in an upcoming EGM. The region boasts significant lithium resources and is considered one of the most promising lithium districts globally, with Lightning Minerals optimistic about the strategic growth of these projects.

For further insights into AU:L1M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.