LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.84 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $0.27 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $55.46 million from $57.01 million last year.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.84 Mln. vs. $0.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $55.46 Mln vs. $57.01 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.