LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.02 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $0.623 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.1% to $58.88 million from $69.36 million last year.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.02 Mln. vs. $0.623 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $58.88 Mln vs. $69.36 Mln last year.

