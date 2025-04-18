Markets
LightInTheBox Announces Initiatives To Enhance Manufacturing Capabilities And D2C Model

April 18, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LightInTheBox (LITB) announced strategic initiatives to maintain competitive pricing and ensure customer satisfaction in key markets. LightInTheBox has developed its in-house manufacturing capabilities over the past year. A significant portion of its products is now produced internally, facilitating a transition to a Manufacturer-to-Consumer model. Also, LightInTheBox has shifted from bulk stocking to small-batch production.

The company said it continues to build a robust D2C brand matrix, emphasizing designed in California to reinforce its American brand identity. LightInTheBox said it is committed to delivering exceptional brand value by cultivating private traffic channels, including email marketing and social media communities. This strategy reduces reliance on third-party platforms and price-sensitive consumers.

