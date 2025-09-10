Markets
LNW

Light & Wonder To Offer $1 Bln In Senior Unsecured Notes

September 10, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW), Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, Light and Wonder International, plans to issue $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2033 through a private offering.

The company intends to use proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, redeem $700 million of outstanding 7 percent senior unsecured notes due 2028, and cover related fees.

The new notes will be guaranteed on a senior basis by Light & Wonder and certain subsidiaries but will remain unsecured. They will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers.

LNW is currently trading at $88.31, up $0.33 or 0.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.