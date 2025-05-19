Lifeward, Ltd. to Present at Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference 2025

Lifeward will present at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference on May 21-22, 2025, discussing innovative medical technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

Lifeward, Ltd., a leader in innovative medical technology for individuals with physical limitations, announced that CEO Larry Jasinski and CFO Mike Lawless will present at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference on May 21-22, 2025. The live presentation is scheduled for 10:00 AM EDT on May 21 and will be accessible online. Additionally, Lifeward will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Founded in 2001 and operating in the US, Israel, and Germany, Lifeward aims to enhance the lives of those with disabilities through its range of products, including the ReWalk Exoskeleton and AlterG Anti-Gravity system. Interested investors can register for the event and meetings for free via the Sidoti website.

Potential Positives

Lifeward is actively engaging with investors by participating in the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, which enhances its visibility in the investment community.

The presence of both the CEO and CFO during the event highlights the company's commitment to transparency and investor relations.

Attendance at the conference may lead to increased investor interest in Lifeward’s innovative medical technology and their potential market growth.

The company's emphasis on their mission to drive innovation in healthcare positions Lifeward as a forward-thinking leader in the industry, potentially attracting long-term investment.

Potential Negatives

Given the reliance on the virtual investor conference format, there may be concerns regarding the ability to effectively engage and build relationships with investors, especially if interaction is limited compared to in-person events.

The announcement does not include any recent financial performance updates or future guidance, which may leave investors seeking more substantial information regarding the company's current standing and prospects.

FAQ

When is Lifeward's presentation at the Sidoti Investor Conference?

Lifeward's presentation will take place at 10:00 AM EDT on May 21, 2025.

How can I attend Lifeward's presentation?

You can access the presentation live by registering at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5U4M2xfKTV2ItMDBl5E3-w.

Who will represent Lifeward at the conference?

Larry Jasinski, CEO, and Mike Lawless, CFO, will represent Lifeward at the conference.

Is registration for the conference presentations free?

Yes, registration for the presentation and one-on-one meetings is free for all interested investors.

What is Lifeward's mission?

Lifeward's mission is to drive innovation and transform the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFWD Insider Trading Activity

$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140

RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MARLBOROUGH, Mass., and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward, Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, will make a corporate presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 21-22, 2025. Joining him will be Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer.





The presentation will begin at



10:00 AM EDT



on



May 21, 2025



and can be accessed live here:



https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5U4M2xfKTV2ItMDBl5E3-w



. Lifeward will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit



www.sidoti.com/events



. Registration is free and interested investors do not need to be Sidoti clients.







About Lifeward







Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.





Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit



GoLifeward.com



.





Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.







Lifeward Media Relations:







Kathleen O’Donnell





Vice President, Marketing & New Business Development





Lifeward Ltd.





E:



media@golifeward.com













Lifeward Investor Contact:







Mike Lawless





Chief Financial Officer





Lifeward Ltd.





E:



ir@golifeward.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.