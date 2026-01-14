Lifeward (LFWD) Price Target Increased by 40.32% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for Lifeward (NasdaqCM:LFWD) has been revised to $7.40 / share. This is an increase of 40.32% from the prior estimate of $5.27 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 976.73% from the latest reported closing price of $0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeward. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFWD is 0.00%, an increase of 1,807.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 110.66% to 754K shares. The put/call ratio of LFWD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 214K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 132K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 30.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFWD by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 117K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 72.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFWD by 232.38% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 84K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFWD by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 46K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.