Lifeward Achieves European Approval for Latest ReWalk Exoskeleton

Lifeward Ltd. LFWD recently announced that it has received CE mark approval for the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton. Following this approval, the seventh generation of the ReWalk is now cleared for commercial sale in Europe, representing approximately 40% of Lifeward’s exoskeleton sales.

The latest ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton features innovative enhancements, including cloud connectivity, push-button control, customizable walking speeds, and seamless activation of stairs and curbs. The ReWalk Exoskeleton is the only personal exoskeleton that enables paralyzed individuals to navigate stairs and curbs, in addition to walking in everyday environments.

LFWD has already commercialized previous generations of the ReWalk Exoskeleton in Europe since the company received its initial CE mark in 2010. The company has established supply contracts with several major insurance carriers in Germany, including BARMER. These contracts facilitate the reimbursement and supply of exoskeletons for approximately 45% of people with statutory health insurance coverage in Germany.

The ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton received FDA approval in March 2025.

Likely Share Price Performance

Shares of Lifeward gained 2.2% in after-market trading hours following the announcement of the CE approval. However, the company’s shares have lost 68.9% so far this year against the industry’s growth of 20.4%. The S&P 500 Index has gained 10.8% in the same period. The underperformance can likely be attributed to lower-than-expected sales and earnings in the first two quarters of 2025.



The recent CE mark approval, coupled with FDA approval in March for ReWalk7 Personal Exoskeleton, may boost revenues going forward. Moreover, the company has improved its cash burn rate during the second quarter on the back of operational efficiencies and the closure of the Fremont facility. These factors may help drive the company's share price going forward. The company carries a Zacks Growth Score of ‘B’ and a Zacks Momentum Score of ‘A’, implying a potential reversal in share price going forward.

ReWalk Updates

Following the launch of ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton in the United States in April, LFWD has over 20 units installed so far. During the second quarter, the company achieved the highest quarterly total of ReWalk units placed for Medicare beneficiaries since the fee schedule was established in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the company received a favorable ruling by an Administrative Law Judge in June, establishing a legal basis for medical necessity by affirming that the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton is “reasonable and necessary” for a Medicare beneficiary.

The company also successfully transitioned to in-house manufacturing of the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton during the second quarter, leading to cost savings, improved quality control and greater production flexibility.

In March, Lifewalk concluded its research program as part of the Israel Innovation Authority’s MAGNET incentive program for the Human Robot Interaction Consortium. Under this program, the company evaluated the use of AI with future generations of its ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton. The company successfully demonstrated a proof-of-concept prototype that integrated advanced sensing technologies and AI to enable autonomous decision-making to adapt to different use environments.

Moreover, Lifewalk has expanded its partnership with SportsMed Products Ltd. to include the distribution of its other product portfolio, AlterG, within the United Arab Emirates as well as throughout the entire Gulf Cooperation Council. SportsMed Products has been the exclusive AlterG dealer within the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland since 2015.

Lifeward Ltd. Price

LFWD’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

LFWD presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and Envista NVST.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

Envista reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 26 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. Revenues of $682 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Envista has a long-term estimated growth rate of 16.8%. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.50%.

