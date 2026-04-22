BioTech
LFVN

LifeVantage Granted Patent For Healthy Glow Essential Stack Nutritional Supplement

April 22, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LifeVantage Corp. (LFVN), a nutrigenomics company, announced on Wednesday that it has been granted a United States patent for the Healthy Glow Essential Stack supplement for improving skin health.

LifeVantage developed the nutritional supplement as a method for activating cellular signalling genes using key activators, including Protandim, Nrf2Synergizer, and TrueScience Liquid Collagen.

The patent was granted on March 31, 2026.

The company asserts that the supplement activates, replenishes, and maintains the body's natural collagen, leading to smoother skin, hydration, and healthy hair, joints, and other connective tissue.

LFVN is currently trading at $4.92, up 0.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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