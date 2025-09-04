Lifevantage Corp Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lifevantage Corp (LFVN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.96 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $1.31 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lifevantage Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.26 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $55.11 million from $48.93 million last year.

Lifevantage Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

