LFVN

LifeVantage Appoints Raymond Greer As Chairman

November 27, 2023 — 10:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - LifeVantage Corp. (LFVN) said it has appointed Raymond Greer as Chairman of the Board. He succeeds Garry Mauro, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Greer has been an independent director of LifeVantage since 2017. He is an accomplished executive and proven leader with over 35 years of experience encompassing global operations and technology, LifeVantage said in a statement.

