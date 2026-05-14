Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Price Target Increased by 38.89% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for Lifetime Brands (NasdaqGS:LCUT) has been revised to $8.50 / share. This is an increase of 38.89% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from the latest reported closing price of $7.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifetime Brands. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 39.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCUT is 0.08%, an increase of 37.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.20% to 9,645K shares. The put/call ratio of LCUT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,628K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCUT by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,066K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 914K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCUT by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 567K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

Martin holds 510K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCUT by 4.93% over the last quarter.

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