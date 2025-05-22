LifeMD, Inc. Launches $299 Introductory Bundle for Wegovy® with Virtual Weight Management Program

LifeMD offers a $299 bundle for new self-pay patients prescribed Wegovy®, including medication and virtual weight management support.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeMD, Inc. has introduced a limited-time $299 bundle for new self-pay patients prescribed Wegovy® (semaglutide), which includes the medication and access to its virtual weight management program. This initiative follows a partnership with Novo Nordisk that allows LifeMD to offer Wegovy® at a discounted price of $199 through its integration with NovoCare® Pharmacy. The completed bundle includes $100 for clinical care and support, enhancing the overall patient experience by providing a comprehensive, virtual care solution for weight management. The promotional price is available for prescriptions made before June 30, 2025, with a subsequent monthly fee of $599. This collaboration aims to improve the affordability and accessibility of FDA-approved weight-loss therapies for self-pay patients.

Potential Positives

LifeMD introduces a $299 introductory bundle for new self-pay patients prescribed Wegovy®, making access to FDA-approved weight loss therapy more affordable and streamlined.

The collaboration with Novo Nordisk allows LifeMD to offer Wegovy® at a discounted price, enhancing patient access to effective obesity treatments.

LifeMD provides a comprehensive virtual weight management program, ensuring continuity of care through its integrated service model from consultation to ongoing support.

Potential Negatives

The introductory bundle price of $299 may be perceived as expensive for patients, particularly when the initial discounted price for eligible patients is noted to be $199, potentially causing confusion regarding costs.

The transition to $599 for the subsequent months without a long-term commitment could raise concerns about ongoing affordability and long-term value for patients considering the service.

The reliance on a collaboration with Novo Nordisk and the associated integration with their services could imply that LifeMD may not have full control over the pricing and availability of Wegovy®, which may affect patient satisfaction and trust.

FAQ

What is the introductory bundle for Wegovy® offered by LifeMD?

LifeMD is offering a $299 introductory bundle for new self-pay patients, which includes Wegovy® and access to their virtual weight management program.

How much does Wegovy® cost through LifeMD?

Eligible patients can receive Wegovy® at a discounted price of $199 through LifeMD's partnership with Novo Nordisk.

What services are included in LifeMD's weight management program?

The program includes virtual consultations, prescription fulfillment, and ongoing coaching and support for patients on their weight loss journey.

Is there a long-term commitment for the weight management program?

No, the program does not require a long-term commitment; after the first month, it costs $599 per month.

Who is eligible for LifeMD's Wegovy® bundle?

The $299 bundle is available to eligible self-pay patients prescribed Wegovy® on or before June 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,247,475 .

. JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFMD forecast page.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeMD, Inc.





(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced a limited-time $299 introductory bundle for new self-pay patients prescribed Wegovy





®





(semaglutide), which includes both the medication and access to LifeMD’s virtual weight management program. As part of its





collaboration with Novo Nordisk





announced last month, LifeMD is offering Wegovy





®





at a discounted price of $199 for eligible patients through its recently completed integration with NovoCare





®





Pharmacy, with an additional $100 covering LifeMD’s clinical care, onboarding, and ongoing support.





The collaboration with Novo Nordisk strengthens LifeMD’s ability to deliver branded GLP-1 medications through a fully integrated care experience, addressing the needs of the growing number of self-pay patients seeking FDA-approved replacements for compounded therapies. LifeMD’s platform provides an end-to-end model—from virtual consultation to prescription fulfillment to ongoing coaching and support—ensuring continuity of care at every stage of the weight loss journey.





The





$299 bundle





is available to eligible patients prescribed Wegovy





®





on or before June 30, 2025. Beginning with the second month, the program will cost $599 per month, with no long-term commitment required.





“Our collaboration with Novo Nordisk reflects LifeMD’s commitment to improving affordability, convenience, and access for patients seeking medically guided weight loss,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “This bundled solution provides a seamless, affordable on-ramp to FDA-approved GLP-1 therapy—replacing the fragmented and often inconsistent experience many patients have faced with compounded alternatives. We look forward to expanding this collaboration to reach more patients and drive better outcomes at scale.”





“Novo Nordisk continues to work with LifeMD to expand access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy





®





, a proven therapy for chronic weight management along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity,” said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. “This collaboration enables patients to begin their treatment journey through a trusted virtual care platform. We look forward to this collaboration and improving access and outcomes for patients nationwide.”





LifeMD’s weight management program delivers personalized, clinically guided care for patients across the U.S. By leveraging its vertically integrated platform—including a 50-state medical group and national diagnostic lab partnerships—LifeMD offers a seamless experience from consultation through prescription fulfillment and ongoing support. To learn more about LifeMD's $299 introductory bundled offering with Wegovy



®



, please visit





https://lifemd.com/wegovy



/



.





Wegovy



®



is the first GLP-1 therapy approved in the United States for both chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with obesity. Through this offering, all doses of Wegovy



®



are available in an injector pen – by prescription – to eligible LifeMD patients who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover prescription weight-loss medications.







About LifeMD, Inc.







LifeMD



®



is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit





LifeMD.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.





Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.





Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.







Investor Contact:







Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer









marc@lifemd.com











Media Contact:







Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer









press@lifemd.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.