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LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen Steps Down, Atul Kavthekar Named Replacement

March 16, 2026 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), a direct-to-patient telehealth company, Monday announced that its chief financial officer, Marc Benathen has resigned to pursue a new opportunity. Atul Kavthekar has been appointed as his replacement, effective today, the company said in a statement.

Kavthekar is a seasoned financial executive with nearly three decades of leadership experience and has served as the finance chief for both public and privately held growth-stage companies.

Benathen will remain with the company till March 31, to ensure a smooth transition.

Further, the company has appointed Chris Pisano as its Chief Marketing Officer.

In pre-market activity, LFMD shares were trading at $4.26, up 7.27% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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