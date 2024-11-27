Life360 Reports Significant CDI Sales on ASX

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.
Life360 has reported a sale of its Chess Depositary Interests, which are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. The transactions, executed by Director James Synge, involved a significant number of shares, with prices averaging between $43.34 and $44.90. This activity reflects ongoing changes in the company’s stock ownership structure.
