Life360 Reports Significant CDI Sales on ASX

Life360 has reported a sale of its Chess Depositary Interests, which are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. The transactions, executed by Director James Synge, involved a significant number of shares, with prices averaging between $43.34 and $44.90. This activity reflects ongoing changes in the company’s stock ownership structure.

