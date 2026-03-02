Life360, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Life360, Inc. (360.AX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $129.65 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $8.49 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.4% to $145.97 million from $115.52 million last year.

Life360, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.65 Mln. vs. $8.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $145.97 Mln vs. $115.52 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.