Life360 Director Sells $241,000 via Trust as Stock Pulls Back 40% From October Peak

3,125 shares were indirectly sold for a transaction value of approximately $241,316.50 at a weighted average price of around $77.22 per share on Dec. 5, 2025.

This transaction represented 20.12% of total pre-transaction holdings, reducing total holdings from 15,534 to 12,409 shares across direct and indirect accounts.

All shares sold and gifted in this filing came from indirect entities, specifically the John Coghlan Living Trust and The John Philip Coghlan 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust.

The trade size aligns with the median sell transaction for Coghlan over the past year, but the high percent of holdings reflects depleted available capacity after a year of sustained selling.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) reported notable insider selling via trust-managed accounts.

John Philip Coghlan, Director of Life360, reported the indirect sale of 3,125 shares for a ~$241,316 transaction value on Dec. 5, 2025, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 3,125 Transaction value ~$241,316 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 12,110 Post-transaction value ~$944,095

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($77.22); post-transaction value based on Dec. 5, 2025 SEC Form 4 price.

Key questions

What capacity constraints are evidenced by the transaction size and cadence?

The 3,125-share sale matches Coghlan's median sell size over the last year, but as overall holdings have fallen by over 90% since July, the same absolute trade size now represents a much larger percent of remaining capacity, suggesting the persistence of a pre-set trading plan.

No direct shares were sold or gifted; the entire disposition occurred via indirect vehicles, specifically through trust-managed accounts as detailed in the filing’s footnotes.

The average sale price was $77.22 per share on Dec. 5, 2025, which was below the market open and close that day ($79.02 and $78.00, respectively); as of Dec. 12, 2025, Life360 shares closed at $67.57, an approximately 13.4% decrease from the Dec. 5 close price.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $459.03 million Net income (TTM) $29.68 million Employees 603 1-year price change 54.19%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 2, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers the Life360 mobile application, Tile tracking devices, and Jiobit wearable location devices, generating revenue from hardware sales and subscription services.

Operates a freemium business model, monetizing through free and premium subscriptions, as well as direct and retail sales of physical tracking products.

Targets families, pet owners, and individuals seeking location coordination, safety, and digital security services across North America and international markets.

Life360 is a technology company specializing in location-based safety and coordination solutions for people, pets, and valuable items. The company leverages a combination of mobile applications and connected hardware to deliver comprehensive safety, tracking, and emergency assistance services. With a diversified product suite and a scalable subscription-driven model, Life360 maintains a strong presence in consumer markets for connected safety solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

This stock sale by a Life360 executive took place under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in December 2024, indicating pre-planned portfolio management rather than a reaction to company developments. The 3,125 shares were sold through trust-managed accounts on Dec. 5 for approximately $241,316, according to the SEC filing.

The timing comes after Life360's stock retreated sharply from its October high of $112.54, with the stock priced at approximately $77 at the time of the transaction. Despite the pullback, the family safety platform delivered record Q3 results in November, with revenue surging 34% year over year to $124.5 million and monthly active users reaching 91.6 million.

More significantly, Life360 announced a strategic $120 million acquisition of Nativo, an advertising technology company. The deal, anticipated to close in early 2026, will "create the leading, most effective location-based targeting and measurement platform," according to the company. Analysts maintain a strong buy rating on Life360 stock with an average price target near $100, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory despite recent share price volatility.

Glossary

Indirect sale: Sale of securities held through an entity like a trust, not directly by the individual.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or involved in a securities transaction.

Weighted average price: The average price per share, weighted by the number of shares traded at each price.

Pre-transaction holdings: The number of shares owned before the reported transaction took place.

Indirect entities: Legal structures, such as trusts, that hold assets on behalf of an individual.

Living trust: A legal arrangement where a trustee manages assets for a beneficiary, often used for estate planning.

Grantor retained annuity trust (GRAT): An estate planning tool where the grantor receives fixed payments for a set period before assets transfer to beneficiaries.

Trading plan: A pre-established schedule or set of rules for buying or selling securities, often to comply with insider trading regulations.

Disposition: The act of selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of an asset.

Freemium business model: A pricing strategy offering basic services for free while charging for premium features.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Subscription-driven model: A business approach focused on generating recurring revenue from ongoing customer subscriptions.



