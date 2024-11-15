News & Insights

Stocks

Life360 CEO Sells Shares for Diversification Strategy

November 15, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh ( (AU:360) ) is now available.

Life360’s CEO, Chris Hulls, recently sold 863,903 shares, representing 1.2% of the company’s total outstanding shares, as part of his financial diversification strategy. Despite this, Hulls remains committed to the company’s future and retains nearly 75% of his net worth in Life360 equity. He also plans to donate a substantial portion of his holdings to philanthropic causes. This move signals Hulls’ confidence in Life360’s long-term potential while ensuring personal financial stability.

See more insights into 360 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.