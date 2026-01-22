Markets
LTH

Life Time Group Preliminary Q4 Net Income Rises

January 22, 2026 — 07:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) issued its preliminary estimated unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter. Net income is estimated to increase 226.6% to $120 - $123 million for the fourth quarter. EPS is estimated to increase 211.8% to $0.52 - $0.54. Adjusted EPS is projected to increase 22.2% to $0.32 - $0.34. Total revenue is expected to increase 12.2% to $743 - $745 million for the fourth quarter.

Life Time Group introduced select guidance for fiscal 2026. Adjusted net income is expected in a range of $369 - $378 million. Total revenue is anticipated in a range of $3.30 - $3.33 billion. Comparable center revenue growth is expected in a range of 6.3% to 7.3%.

The company plans to release fourth quarter results on February 24, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.