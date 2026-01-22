Life Time Group Preliminary Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) issued its preliminary estimated unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter. Net income is estimated to increase 226.6% to $120 - $123 million for the fourth quarter. EPS is estimated to increase 211.8% to $0.52 - $0.54. Adjusted EPS is projected to increase 22.2% to $0.32 - $0.34. Total revenue is expected to increase 12.2% to $743 - $745 million for the fourth quarter.

Life Time Group introduced select guidance for fiscal 2026. Adjusted net income is expected in a range of $369 - $378 million. Total revenue is anticipated in a range of $3.30 - $3.33 billion. Comparable center revenue growth is expected in a range of 6.3% to 7.3%.

The company plans to release fourth quarter results on February 24, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.