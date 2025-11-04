Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $102.42 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $41.35 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.99 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $782.64 million from $693.23 million last year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.42 Mln. vs. $41.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $782.64 Mln vs. $693.23 Mln last year.

