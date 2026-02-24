Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $123.00 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $37.16 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.42 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $745.10 million from $663.28 million last year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123.00 Mln. vs. $37.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $745.10 Mln vs. $663.28 Mln last year.

