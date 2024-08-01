Life Time Group Appoints Weaver As EVP, CFO

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) announced the appointment of Erik Weaver as executive vice president and chief financial officer, starting August 1, 2024.

Weaver, who joined the company in 2004, has been acting as the Interim chief financial officer since January 1, 2024. He has also served as Assistant Controller, Vice President and Controller, as well as Senior Vice President and Controller.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $22.91, up 10.30%.

