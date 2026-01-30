Markets

Lifco Q4 Net Profit Rises

January 30, 2026 — 01:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lifco AB (1L3.F, LIFCO_B.ST) reported that its fourth quarter net profit grew 7.0 percent to 1.05 billion Swedish kronor from 978 million kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.28 kronor compared to 2.13 kronor. EBITA increased 5.2 percent to 1.72 billion kronor from 1.63 billion kronor, driven primarily by acquisitions.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 5.7 percent to 7.53 billion Swedish kronor from 7.13 billion kronor, a year ago. Organic growth was 3.8 percent.

