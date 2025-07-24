Stocks
$LIDR stock is up 191% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 24, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

$LIDR stock has now risen 191% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $895,953,559 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LIDR:

$LIDR Insider Trading Activity

$LIDR insiders have traded $LIDR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHON B. HUSBY purchased 36,707 shares for an estimated $19,997
  • MATTHEW FISCH (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 17,666 shares for an estimated $10,418 and 0 sales.
  • CONOR B TIERNEY (Treasurer & CFO) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $2,405

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LIDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $LIDR stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LIDR on Quiver Quantitative.

