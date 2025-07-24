$LIDR stock is up 191% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LIDR stock has now risen 191% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $895,953,559 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LIDR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LIDR stock page):
$LIDR Insider Trading Activity
$LIDR insiders have traded $LIDR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHON B. HUSBY purchased 36,707 shares for an estimated $19,997
- MATTHEW FISCH (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 17,666 shares for an estimated $10,418 and 0 sales.
- CONOR B TIERNEY (Treasurer & CFO) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $2,405
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LIDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $LIDR stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 154,375 shares (+10176.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,009
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 74,736 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,606
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 34,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,685
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 32,219 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,368
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 29,768 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,970
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 25,380 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,469
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 23,865 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,605
You can track data on $LIDR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
