Liberty Partners With Vantage to Deliver 1GW of Power for Data Centers

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, a Denver, CO-based oil and gas equipment and services company, has entered a transformative partnership with Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, to address the ever-growing demand for digital infrastructure. This strategic collaboration will focus on developing and deploying utility-scale, high-efficiency power solutions to support Vantage’s rapidly expanding portfolio of data centers in North America. Once operational, these power solutions will be managed by Liberty Power Innovations (“LPI”), a subsidiary of Liberty Energy, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy to support the world’s largest tech companies' cloud and AI infrastructure.

Vision for Sustainable Power Solutions

The partnership aims to deliver up to one gigawatt (“GW”) of power agreements within the next five years, addressing the pressing energy needs of Vantage’s data centers. This includes the reservation of 400 megawatts (“MW”) of power generation capacity by 2027, with plans for future expansion beyond the initial 1GW target. This collaboration will significantly boost Vantage’s ability to develop data center campuses for sophisticated technology companies, providing them with reliable, scalable power solutions in regions where grid capacity is constrained.

The growing demand for AI technologies and cloud computing infrastructure has led to a substantial increase in power requirements. As these technologies continue to advance, the need for energy-efficient, resilient and scalable power solutions becomes even more urgent. LBRT and Vantage Data Centers are at the forefront of addressing this need through their combined expertise and innovation.

Role of Liberty Power Innovations in This Partnership

As part of this strategic partnership, LPI will play a critical role in providing the integrated power solutions required for Vantage’s data center campuses. LPI, with more than a decade of experience in advanced distributed power systems, will leverage its expertise to design, build and operate tailored power solutions. These solutions will address the increasingly complex power demands of data centers, combining cutting-edge engineering with real-time digital operations for maximum efficiency.

LPI’s platform includes advanced technologies such as Forte power generation and Tempo intelligent load management, which are essential for ensuring reliable and long-term primary power to Vantage’s facilities. These systems offer energy services and grid management capabilities that optimize energy consumption and enhance resilience. By incorporating co-located generation within the data center campuses, LPI ensures that these operations can support high-density, AI-optimized tasks while maintaining energy efficiency.

Powering the Future of AI and Cloud Infrastructure

As data centers continue to grow in scale and sophistication, their energy infrastructure must evolve to meet these demands. The LPI-Vantage partnership is strategically designed to provide the necessary power solutions to meet the needs of modern cloud computing and AI workloads. With data consumption and processing power reaching unprecedented levels, ensuring a constant, reliable power supply is crucial.

The collaboration’s integrated power solutions will enable data centers to thrive in energy-constrained markets. By offering the ability to operate independently from the grid or leverage its attributes for optimization, LPI’s power systems will deliver superior reliability, efficiency and scalability. This will allow Vantage to accelerate its data center development in regions that would otherwise face energy limitations, enabling them to expand faster and more efficiently.

Enhancing Energy Resilience and Cost Control

One of the most significant benefits of this partnership is the ability to deliver power solutions that not only support the operational demands of data centers but also enhance local energy resilience. The power systems developed by LPI will help protect local communities from rising energy costs and supply constraints, while also offering the flexibility to support the local grid when necessary. This is particularly important as regions continue to grapple with the growing strain on their power infrastructure.

The ability to provide scalable, high-efficiency power solutions will also allow Vantage Data Centers to maintain control over energy costs. By securing long-term, reliable power sources, Vantage can ensure that its customers receive the energy they need without incurring unexpected cost fluctuations. The partnership underscores a commitment to sustainable, responsible energy use, aligning with the broader goals of reducing carbon footprints and promoting green energy practices in the tech industry.

Future of Power-Optimized Data Centers

Looking ahead, the collaboration between LBRT and Vantage Data Centers sets a new standard for power infrastructure in the digital age. The scalable power solutions provided by LPI will support the development of the next generation of data centers, ensuring that these facilities can meet the evolving needs of the AI revolution and cloud computing growth. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to rise, the ability to provide reliable, cost-effective power will be a key differentiator for businesses operating in this space.

The LPI-Vantage partnership not only ensures that tech giants have access to the power they need to fuel their operations but also demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to energy management. By focusing on sustainability, energy efficiency and scalability, LBRT and Vantage Data Centers are poised to lead the way in the development of digital infrastructure solutions that meet the demands of the future.

Conclusion: A Landmark Collaboration in Energy and Digital Infrastructure

The partnership between LBRT and Vantage Data Centers marks a significant step forward in the development of scalable, high-efficiency power solutions for the digital infrastructure sector. By combining the expertise of Liberty Power Innovations with Vantage’s global data center expertise, the collaboration promises to deliver power solutions that are both reliable and sustainable, supporting the growing needs of cloud computing and AI services. With a focus on energy resilience, cost control and cutting-edge technology, this partnership will shape the future of digital infrastructure, providing a solid foundation for the next generation of tech innovation.

LBRT's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LBRT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Oceaneering International OII, Antero Midstream AM and Baytex Energy BTE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oceaneering International is valued at $2.48 billion. The company is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy, aerospace and defense industries. OII specializes in underwater robotics, remotely operated vehicles and subsea engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

Antero Midstream is valued at $8.54 billion. It is a leading midstream energy company that provides natural gas gathering, compression, and transportation services. Antero Midstream primarily operates in the Appalachian Basin, focusing on connecting producers with downstream markets, and manages a portfolio of infrastructure assets, including pipelines and processing plants.

Baytex Energy is valued at $2.54 billion. It is an oil and gas company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in North America. Baytex Energy operates in both the heavy oil sector of Alberta, Canada, and the Eagle Ford shale of Texas, balancing its portfolio between conventional and unconventional energy resources.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.