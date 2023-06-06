Liberty Mutual Insurance Review

Liberty Mutual provides auto insurance to people in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The company offers several insurance coverage options, advanced digital tools and a wide variety of discounts that may reduce your insurance expenses.

Read on to learn more about Liberty Mutual and whether it’s the best auto insurance for you.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros

Wide range of coverage options

Advanced digital tools

Wide variety of available discounts

Cons

Below-average customer satisfaction ratings

Premiums can be high

Pros explained

Several insurance coverage options

Liberty Mutual stands out for its wide range of auto insurance options. Beyond the standard car insurance offerings, which are detailed below, it offers:

Liberty Mutual deductible fun d: Pay extra premiums to reduce your deductible by $100 every year.

d: Pay extra premiums to reduce your deductible by $100 every year. Lifetime repair guarantee : Liberty Mutual will help you locate an approved repair facility after an accident.

: Liberty Mutual will help you locate an approved repair facility after an accident. Rental car reimbursement : If you get your vehicle repaired at an approved repair facility, Liberty Mutual will pay your rental car costs for as long as it takes to fix your vehicle.

: If you get your vehicle repaired at an approved repair facility, Liberty Mutual will pay your rental car costs for as long as it takes to fix your vehicle. Better car replacement insurance : If your vehicle is totaled, Liberty Mutual will give you the money to replace it with a newer model.

: If your vehicle is totaled, Liberty Mutual will give you the money to replace it with a newer model. New car replacement insurance: Liberty Mutual will give you the money for a new car if your current car is totaled within your first year of buying it.

Advanced digital tools

Liberty Mutual offers powerful digital tools, including a user-friendly quote tool, a mobile app and the RightTrack program to help customers save money and manage their policies on the go.

RightTrack is a telematics program that lets you receive auto insurance discounts by sharing your driving data with Liberty Mutual. The safer you drive, the more discounts you can receive. Drivers outside New York state can use RightTrack through Liberty Mutual’s mobile app, but New York drivers must use a plug-in device due to state law.

Wide variety of discounts available

Liberty Mutual also offers a comprehensive list of car insurance discounts, including:

Homeowner discount : Being a homeowner qualifies you for Liberty Mutual savings.

: Being a homeowner qualifies you for Liberty Mutual savings. Military discount : Those who are active, reserved or retired from the U.S. Armed Forces will receive military discounts.

: Those who are active, reserved or retired from the U.S. Armed Forces will receive military discounts. Good student discount : Liberty Mutual will reward you with a discount if you or your child have a GPA of at least a B.

: Liberty Mutual will reward you with a discount if you or your child have a GPA of at least a B. Student-away-at-school discount : You’re eligible for this discount if your child is away at school and only drives your car occasionally.

: You’re eligible for this discount if your child is away at school and only drives your car occasionally. Violation-free discount : Liberty Mutual will reward you for having a driving history free of traffic violations.

: Liberty Mutual will reward you for having a driving history free of traffic violations. Claims-free discount : Liberty Mutual will reward you if you haven’t had to claim any damage to your car in the past.

: Liberty Mutual will reward you if you haven’t had to claim any damage to your car in the past. Multi-car discount : Insure all of your vehicles with Liberty Mutual to save.

: Insure all of your vehicles with Liberty Mutual to save. Multi-policy discount : You’ll receive a discount for bundling your home, renters or condo insurance with your car insurance through Liberty Mutual.

: You’ll receive a discount for bundling your home, renters or condo insurance with your car insurance through Liberty Mutual. Online purchase discount: Buy insurance online and save money. Liberty Mutual will apply the discount once you complete your purchase online.

Cons explained

Below-average customer satisfaction ratings

Liberty Mutual has below-average customer satisfaction ratings. According to J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience study, Liberty Mutual’s digital tools received below-average scores for customer experience. Similarly, Liberty Mutual has an average rating of 1.3/5 stars on Trustpilot and a 1.1/5 rating on the Better Business Bureau website.

Premiums can be high

Liberty Mutual car insurance prices are generally higher than average. As such, you may want to consider another carrier if you want cheap car insurance.

Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Plans

Liability coverage

Liberty Mutual’s liability coverage helps you pay for the damages you cause to another person or their property. Liberty Mutual offers two liability coverage options:

Bodily injury liability coverage covers the initial medical treatment for anyone injured in an accident that is your fault.

Property damage coverage pays for costs associated with replacing or repairing another person’s property when you’re found legally liable for a car accident.

Most states require liability coverage for all drivers.

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your car from incidents other than an accident, including storms, vandalism, falling trees, animal collisions or theft. It protects your car from things beyond your control.

If your car is already paid off, comprehensive coverage is usually optional. However, you may need comprehensive coverage if leasing or financing your car.

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays for damage to your car resulting from an accident, regardless of whether the accident was your fault.

Uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage helps you pay for injuries and damages you suffer if you’re in an accident and the other driver doesn’t have insurance or enough insurance to cover the costs.

Optional coverage add-ons

Liberty Mutual offers a broad range of optional coverage add-ons, including:

Teacher’s auto insurance : If you’re a teacher, this plan offers extra protection for your car and teaching materials.

: If you’re a teacher, this plan offers extra protection for your car and teaching materials. Original parts replacement : This lets you replace damaged car parts with high-quality new parts.

: This lets you replace damaged car parts with high-quality new parts. Gap coverage : If your leased car gets totaled, and your remaining loan payment is more than the car’s value, gap coverage will pay for what you still owe. This can significantly minimize or eliminate out-of-pocket costs.

: If your leased car gets totaled, and your remaining loan payment is more than the car’s value, gap coverage will pay for what you still owe. This can significantly minimize or eliminate out-of-pocket costs. 24-hour roadside assistance: Liberty Mutual’s optional 24-hour roadside assistance will help if your car breaks down.

Liberty Mutual Cost/Pricing

Liberty Mutual auto insurance rates vary widely depending on several factors, such as your state, age, driving record and how often you drive. Use Liberty Mutual’s online quote system to learn more about insurance coverage options. Alternatively, you can call Liberty Mutual agents at 1-800-290-8711.

Liberty Mutual Financial Stability

Consider an insurance carrier’s financial stability before purchasing a policy from them. The more financially stable an insurance provider is, the more capable it is of paying your claims. You can find an insurance provider’s financial strength ratings through credit rating agencies like A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and DBRS, Inc.

Liberty Mutual has received the following financial stability ratings:

A.M. Best gave it an A (Excellent) rating effective July 27, 2022.

Moody’s gave the company an A2 rating.

Standard & Poor’s gave Liberty Mutual an A rating.

Overall, these ratings are strong. They mean that Liberty Mutual can likely meet its financial commitments to policyholders and creditors.

Liberty Mutual Accessibility

Liberty Mutual is very accessible. It has a streamlined and informative website, including a form to fill out online for an insurance quote. Customer support is available 24/7.

Availability

Liberty Mutual insurance policies are available in all 50 states. However, some discounts and savings only apply in certain states. For instance, Liberty Mutual offers a 12% discount for buying customized car insurance online for all but the following states:

Alaska

California

Hawaii

Montana

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

South Dakota

Contact Information

Liberty Mutual is headquartered at 175 Berkeley Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02116. However, the company’s billing address is Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Personal Market — RPC, PO Box 1604, New York, NY 10116-1604.

To get a car insurance quote from a customer representative, call 1-800-290-8711. Alternatively, you can log in to your Liberty Mutual account on your mobile device or computer to view or change your policy, update your billing information and get 24/7 help.

You can also text with a Liberty Mutual representative by sending a message to 80361, tweet @AskLiberty on Twitter or message the company on Facebook at Liberty Mutual.

User Experience

Overall, we found Liberty Mutual’s website and mobile app informative, transparent, easy to use and streamlined.

Liberty Mutual’s site includes a quoting mechanism, easily-accessible information about its offerings and even a financial stability page outlining its ratings. It also has a resource center that teaches you how to pick the best insurance policy and what to do after an accident.

Coverage limitations

Liberty Mutual’s lower and upper coverage limits vary depending on the individual.

The company’s comprehensive car insurance covers damages caused by non-collision-related incidents. However, it does not cover:

Damages to another driver’s car due to a collision

Damages to your vehicle resulting from a collision with another object or vehicle (collisions with animals are covered)

Medical bills, including injuries to passengers, yourself, and those in other vehicles

Ordinary wear-and-tear costs, like mechanical issues and replacing windshield wipers and worn tires

Liberty Mutual is not alone in setting these limits. These limits also apply to other insurers’ comprehensive coverage.

Liberty Mutual customer satisfaction

Liberty Mutual generally has below-average customer ratings.

Liberty Mutual’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index report reveals a complaint index of 2.66, which is over two times higher than the average or expected NAIC score of 1.0. Liberty Mutual also received below-average scores for service and shopping in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.

Liberty Mutual has 1.3/5 stars on Trustpilot. Many users disliked Liberty’s high premiums and unhelpful customer service.

Some customers also believe that Liberty Mutual imposes unfair coverage limitations. Similarly, Liberty Mutual has a 1.1/5 rating on Better Business Bureau. Many customers were dissatisfied with the opaque and confusing claims process. They were also frustrated by customer service’s lack of responsiveness and timeliness.

Liberty Mutual Insurance FAQ

How much are Liberty Mutual auto insurance rates?

Liberty Mutual auto insurance rates vary based on your state, location, driving record and how often you drive.

You can get a free quote from Liberty Mutual online to learn more about your insurance policy options. You can also call Liberty Mutual at 1-800-290-8711.

How do you cancel a Liberty Mutual insurance policy?

You can cancel your Liberty Mutual insurance policy by calling customer support at 1-800-290-8711. Consider the following before canceling your policy:

Will you have a gap in your insurance? You may face significant consequences for having an insurance gap, such as a suspended license or state fines.

You may face significant consequences for having an insurance gap, such as a suspended license or state fines. What discounts and benefits are you getting? If you're canceling your Liberty Mutual insurance policy because of its price, keep in mind that lower prices don't necessarily mean better value. Look at your whole package before moving to a new insurer.

If you're canceling your Liberty Mutual insurance policy because of its price, keep in mind that lower prices don't necessarily mean better value. Look at your whole package before moving to a new insurer. Are you eligible for lower rates with Liberty Mutual? Depending on your state, you may be eligible for a new rate if you've been a Liberty Mutual policyholder for at least three years.

Depending on your state, you may be eligible for a new rate if you've been a Liberty Mutual policyholder for at least three years. Are you moving to a new state? If so, your rates with Liberty Mutual may change. Take the time to compare rates from several insurance carriers before you decide to switch.

How we Evaluated Liberty Mutual Insurance

We evaluated Liberty Mutual insurance by analyzing the following:

Auto insurance plans and options, such as liability coverage, comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. We also researched what’s not included in comprehensive coverage.

The price range of monthly premiums, which depends on your state, location within the state and driving habits.

Liberty Mutual’s A.M. Best, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s financial stability ratings

Website and service accessibility, including mailing address and phone numbers.

Availability of Liberty Mutual’s auto insurance plans, including the states in which Liberty Mutual’s online customized insurance is not available.

User reviews and ratings from the NAIC, BBB, J.D Power, and other online customer reports.

Summary of Liberty Mutual Insurance Review

Liberty Mutual offers multiple high-quality options for auto insurance coverage. It has an accessible website and app, advanced digital tools and a wide variety of discounts.

However, Liberty Mutual has below-average customer satisfaction ratings. If you want to switch car insurance, you may want to consider a carrier with lower premiums and better customer service. Check out Money’s guide to the best auto insurance companies of 2023.

