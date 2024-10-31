Liberty Global Q3 2024 Earnings Overview

Liberty Global plc – Class A ( (LBTYA) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Global plc – Class A presented to its investors.

Liberty Global plc, a leading telecommunications company, provides broadband, video, and mobile services across Europe. In its latest earnings report, Liberty Global announced a positive third quarter with growth in broadband and postpaid mobile net additions, particularly in the UK and Belgium. The company remains on track to meet its full-year guidance targets, including a refined cash flow outlook for its Sunrise subsidiary, which is set to spin off in November. The quarter also saw Liberty Global’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value by focusing on telecom asset management and exploring new growth opportunities. Financial highlights include a 4.4% increase in revenue to $1,935.2 million and an 11.8% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $668.3 million, despite a reported net loss of $1,410.9 million. Liberty Global’s liquidity position remains robust with $5.0 billion in total liquidity. Looking forward, Liberty Global plans to continue leveraging its substantial asset base to unlock value for shareholders while pursuing strategic investments and maintaining a strong financial position.

