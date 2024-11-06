Liberty Formula One Group Earnings Preview

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Liberty Formula One Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Investors in Liberty Formula One Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.20, leading to a 0.55% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.08 0.26 0.20 EPS Actual 0.1 0.32 0.25 0.39 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Liberty Formula One Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Liberty Formula One Group were trading at $81.4 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Liberty Formula One Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Liberty Formula One Group.

The consensus rating for Liberty Formula One Group is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $82.5, there's a potential 1.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Liberty Formula One Gr, Warner Music Gr and Roku, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Liberty Formula One Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, indicating a potential 0.49% downside. Warner Music Gr received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $34.57, implying a potential 57.53% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Roku, with an average 1-year price target of $84.5, suggesting a potential 3.81% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Liberty Formula One Gr, Warner Music Gr and Roku are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Warner Bros. Discovery Neutral -6.23% $3.51B -25.44% Liberty Formula One Gr Buy 36.46% $255M 0.37% Warner Music Gr Neutral -0.64% $724M 30.35% Roku Buy 16.47% $480.07M -0.37%

Key Takeaway:

Among the peers, Liberty Formula One Group ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it ranks lowest in Return on Equity, suggesting lower profitability compared to others. Overall, the company is positioned well in terms of revenue and profit growth, but lags behind in generating returns for shareholders.

All You Need to Know About Liberty Formula One Group

Formula One Group controls the exclusive commercial and promotional rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship series, and the monetization of those rights is the primary business of the group. The firm is responsible for development and promotion of the Formula One race series in concert with its three partners: the FIA (the regulatory body), the teams that participate in the series, and the series' commercial partners, which include the race promoters, broadcasters, sponsors, and advertisers. The F1 schedule in 2023 will encompass 23 races held on five continents. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media, which purchased the firm in January 2017. Formula One stock is a tracking stock for the assets under Formula One Group with Liberty Media.

Liberty Formula One Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Liberty Formula One Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Formula One Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Formula One Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Formula One Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Liberty Formula One Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Formula One Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

