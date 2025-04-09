Liberty Energy & Range Resources Team Up for Power Generation Facility

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, Imperial Land Corporation and Range Resources Corporation RRC have announced a strategic collaboration focused on developing a cutting-edge power generation facility. This innovative partnership is set to bring a new era of reliable and efficient energy solutions to support the growing needs of data centers, industrial facilities and high-energy-use businesses within the Fort Cherry Development District in Robinson Township, Washington County, PA.

Transforming Power Generation in Pennsylvania

The alliance between Liberty Energy, Imperial Land and Range Resources aims to address Pennsylvania's increasing demand for dependable energy by establishing a state-of-the-art power generation facility. This facility will cater specifically to the energy needs of industries, particularly those requiring substantial power such as data centers and large-scale industrial operations. As the demand for reliable power grows, this facility will serve as a cornerstone for growth, setting a new standard for energy generation in the region.

Strategic Location at the Heart of Pennsylvania’s Energy Infrastructure

The location of the proposed power facility sets this project apart. Situated in the Fort Cherry Development District, this area offers proximity to critical infrastructure that makes it a prime candidate for industrial development. The site benefits from being strategically placed near Range Resources’ existing natural gas production, the Ohio River, Pittsburgh, and a newly renovated international airport. This ideal positioning enhances the facility’s ability to provide efficient, cost-effective energy to businesses in the region.

Modular, Scalable and Lower-Emission Power Solutions

A key feature of this collaboration is the focus on modular, scalable and lower-emissions power generation systems. The energy solutions developed here will utilize Marcellus natural gas, known for its advantageous emissions profile compared to other gas basins in the United States. This approach ensures that the power facility can meet the evolving needs of high-energy industries while minimizing its environmental footprint. The incorporation of scalable technology means the facility can expand over time to meet energy demands, making it a long-term, sustainable energy solution.

Promoting Industrial Growth and Innovation

This strategic alliance is more than just about energy supply. It is about fostering industrial growth and technological innovation in Pennsylvania. By leveraging the region’s vast natural resources, the collaboration is positioning the Fort Cherry Development District as a prime location for industrial demand growth. Brian Temple, president of Imperial Land Corporation, highlights that this initiative will help establish the region as a hub for technology and data center operations, attracting businesses seeking reliable, efficient energy solutions.

Economic Impacts and Long-Term Benefits for Pennsylvania

The economic impact of this collaboration is expected to be profound. By attracting major data centers and industrial tenants, the project will create job opportunities and drive substantial economic growth. The presence of a reliable power generation facility will be a significant advantage for companies considering Pennsylvania for their operations. In addition to job creation, the facility is expected to stimulate local businesses, encourage investment and enhance the region’s energy security.

According to Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, the collaboration between Liberty Energy, Imperial Land and Range Resources represents a unified effort to address the state’s evolving energy needs. The focus on utilizing Pennsylvania’s natural gas resources for stable, long-term industrial development is poised to create significant economic growth for the region.

Range Resources’ Commitment to Sustainable and Reliable Energy

Range Resources brings its deep expertise in natural gas production to this collaboration, ensuring that the power generation facility will benefit from a steady and long-term supply of energy. With its vast inventory of Marcellus natural gas, the Fort Worth, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company is ideally positioned to meet the reliability and environmental standards required by data center clients. The company’s role is integral in ensuring that the energy generated is both sustainable and capable of meeting the diverse needs of industrial and technological operations.

What Lies Ahead?

The collaboration between Liberty Energy, Imperial Land and Range Resources marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pennsylvania’s energy landscape. By combining their expertise in energy production, land development and industrial growth, these companies are setting the stage for a future where energy solutions are not just reliable, but also innovative, sustainable and scalable. This project is poised to drive industrial growth in Pennsylvania, positioning the state as a key player in the growing energy, technology and data center sectors.

The Fort Cherry Development District will serve as a vital anchor for this growth, attracting top-tier businesses looking for long-term energy solutions that align with sustainability goals. With the focus on Marcellus natural gas and cutting-edge power generation systems, this strategic alliance will serve as a model for future industrial and energy collaborations across the country.

In conclusion, the partnership between LBRT, Imperial Land and RRC represents a major milestone in Pennsylvania’s push to become a leader in sustainable energy solutions. This collaborative effort not only promises to meet the current energy needs of high-energy industries but also sets the foundation for growth and innovation in the region, ensuring that Pennsylvania remains a key hub for data centers, industrial operations and energy technology.

LBRT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LBRT and RRC each has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc AROC and Expand Energy Corporation EXE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock, Inc is valued at $3.78 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 2.5%. Archrock, headquartered in Houston, TX, is a prominent energy infrastructure company focused on midstream natural gas compression services throughout the United States. With more than 70 years of experience, Archrock offers a robust fleet of compression equipment and comprehensive aftermarket services to support the production, compression and transportation of natural gas.

Expand Energy is valued at $23.28 billion. Based in Oklahoma City, OK, Expand Energy is an independent natural gas production company. With significant interests in shale formations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana, Expand Energy focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

