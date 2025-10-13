Liberty Energy Q3 Earnings on Deck: Here's How It Will Fare

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, a leading provider of hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 16, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has forecasted breakeven earnings for the company and the same for revenues is pinned at $959.1 million.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced LBRT’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of LBRT’s Q2 Earnings

In the previously reported quarter, the Denver, CO-based oilfield service company’s earnings missed the consensus mark due to increased macroeconomic uncertainty combined with energy sector volatility and a reduction in customer activity. LBRT reported adjusted net income of 12 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. However, the company's revenues of $1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $37 million. LBRT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the other two, delivering an average surprise of 2.99%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of LBRT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 100% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a deterioration of 15.8% from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of LBRT’s Q3 Release

LBRT's revenues are likely to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is down from the year-ago quarter’s $1.1 billion. This drop likely reflects reduced customer activity in the latter half of 2025 and a gradual slowdown in completions and frac market operations. Moreover, the company has projected sequential declines in both revenues and EBITDA for the third quarter and has withdrawn its full-year EBITDA target range.

On a positive note, LBRT is bullish about the expansion of its power activities in the forthcoming quarter. The reduction in costs in the third quarter is also likely to have boosted its bottom line. The company’s operating expenses are likely to reach $938.7 million in the quarter to be reported, down 9% from the year-ago period’s level. The cost of services is expected to decrease from $840.3 million to $748.1 million. These cost reductions might have provided modest relief, helping to partially offset the impact of lower revenues.

What Does Our Model Say About LBRT?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show an earnings beat for Liberty Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of LBRT: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -3100.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LBRT’s Zacks Rank: LBRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

