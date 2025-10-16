Liberty Energy Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT):

Earnings: $43.06 million in Q3 vs. $73.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.26 in Q3 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Liberty Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.54 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $947.40 million in Q3 vs. $1.138 billion in the same period last year.

