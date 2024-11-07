Liberty Broadband Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Liberty Broadband Corp ( (LBRDA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Broadband Corp presented to its investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a telecommunications company primarily known for its investment in Charter Communications and its operational asset, GCI Holdings, which is Alaska’s largest communications provider. The company is a significant player in the cable and broadband sector, focusing on both consumer and business markets.

In its third quarter of 2024, Liberty Broadband reported a fair value of $14.8 billion for its Charter investment while maintaining a 26% equity interest in Charter. The company is in discussions with Charter regarding a potential all-stock combination intended to streamline corporate structure and improve liquidity. Additionally, Liberty Broadband’s GCI Holdings reported a 9% increase in revenue, reaching $262 million, with significant growth in business revenue.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a $74 million gain from the sale of Charter shares. Total operating income for the quarter increased to $30 million, up from $21 million in the same period last year. GCI Holdings also achieved a 12% increase in Adjusted OIBDA, amounting to $100 million, driven by a strong performance in its business segment, particularly in data services.

Looking ahead, Liberty Broadband’s management remains focused on sustaining growth through strategic investments and potential transactions like the proposed combination with Charter. The company continues to explore opportunities for optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value through ongoing share repurchase authorizations and strategic alignments with its investments.

