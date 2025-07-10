Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Delivers Advanced Automated Precision Vision Spray Painting Robot to Mercedes-Benz Asia's Body & Paint Center

Lianhe Sowell delivers advanced automated spray painting robots to Mercedes-Benz, enhancing efficiency and precision in automotive services.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd announced the successful delivery of a new generation automated precision vision spray painting robot to Mercedes-Benz’s largest Body & Paint center in Asia, located in Beijing. This advancement signifies Lianhe Sowell's expansion into automated spray painting technology within the high-end automotive aftermarket, aiming to set new industry standards for precision and efficiency. The new robot features a proprietary high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI-driven path optimization, enhancing paint application accuracy and reducing paint usage by over 20% while improving efficiency by over 30%. This collaboration is expected to redefine operational models in the auto body and paint sector and support a shift towards greener, low-carbon production. Looking ahead, Lianhe Sowell plans to deepen its technological innovations and partnership with Mercedes-Benz to establish new benchmarks in automated spray painting.

Potential Positives

Successful delivery of a cutting-edge automated precision vision spray painting robot to Mercedes-Benz Asia's largest Body & Paint center, showcasing the company's technological advancements.

Significant improvements in efficiency, with over 30% increase in spraying efficiency and over 20% reduction in paint consumption compared to traditional methods.

Establishment of a strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz that positions Lianhe Sowell as a key solutions provider in the high-end automotive aftermarket service sector.

Strengthening the company's market position by setting a new industry benchmark for intelligent automated spray painting technology in Asia.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to investor caution regarding the company’s future performance.



The reliance on a strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz may create dependence that could be detrimental if the partnership does not yield anticipated results.



There is no mention of current sales figures or financial performance, which may raise concerns about the company's overall financial health despite the positive technological advancements described.

FAQ

What is Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd's recent achievement?

Lianhe Sowell successfully delivered a new automated precision vision spray painting robot to Mercedes-Benz's Body & Paint center in Beijing.

How does the spray painting robot improve operational efficiency?

The robot reduces paint consumption by over 20% and increases spraying efficiency by over 30% compared to traditional manual spraying methods.

What technology is utilized in the painting robot?

The robot features a high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology for accurate and efficient painting.

What impact does the robot have on VOC emissions?

The robotic system significantly lowers volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, contributing to greener, low-carbon production practices.

What are Lianhe Sowell's future plans in spray painting technology?

The Company aims to enhance technologies such as remote operation, maintenance diagnostics, and big data analysis in spray painting processes.

Beijing, China, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company” or “Lianhe Sowell”), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced the successful delivery of one of its new generation automated precision vision spray painting robots to Mercedes-Benz Asia’s largest Body & Paint center. This delivery marks a significant step forward in the Company’s expansion into automated spray painting technology and the high-end automotive aftermarket service sector. The Company believes it also sets a new benchmark for intelligent, efficient, and precise body and paint operations, positioning the Company as one of the global frontrunners in the field of precision vision-based automated spray painting robotics.





Empowering the industry: Automated Precision Vision Spray Painting Robots Set a New Industry Benchmark





The delivered painting robot is equipped with the Company’s independently developed high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology. The robot can fully and automatically scan and identify vehicle body contours in real time, dynamically optimize spray paths and paint consumption, achieving millimeter-level precision in painting operations. Compared with traditional manual spraying, the system reduces paint consumption by over 20%, improves spraying efficiency by over 30%, and significantly lowers volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions



, helping the Mercedes-Benz Body & Paint Center achieve green, low-carbon production and potentially significant cost reductions.





Strategic Partnership: United to Establish a New Industry Benchmark for Asia’s Auto Body & Paint Sector





Mercedes-Benz Asia’s largest Body & Paint center is located in Beijing, China, and it integrates digitalization and automation, with an annual service capacity exceeding 10,000 high-end vehicles. As a provider of automated spray painting solutions, Lianhe Sowell, leveraging its mature industrial vision technology and customized service capabilities, has become a key solutions provider for the B&P automation upgrade.





The newly delivered robotic system will be deployed in the luxury vehicle repair line, helping each vehicle achieve factory-level paint restoration standards. The Company believes that this establishes a new intelligent operational model for the industry.





Looking Ahead: Deepening the Intelligent Spray Ecosystem and Redefining the Future of Spray Painting





This delivery marks another significant milestone for Lianhe Sowell in the automotive aftermarket sector, strengthening the Company’s steady business growth. Moving forward, Lianhe Sowell will focus on key technologies such as remote operation and maintenance diagnostics, and spray painting big data analysis to further enhance the technological intelligence of body and paint processes. The Company also plans to collaborate closely with the Mercedes-Benz B&P Center to jointly contribute to the definition of new standards, new concepts, and a new future for high-end automotive precision vision automated spray painting robots.







About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd







Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit:



http://www.sowellrobot.com/









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.