Li-FT Power To Acquire Azimut's 50% Stake In Galinée Lithium Property

(RTTNews) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFFF, LIFT.V), on Monday, announced that it has entered into a definitive project acquisition agreement with Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZMTF, AZM.V) to acquire Azimut's 50% interest in the Galinée lithium property in Québec.

The consideration includes 2 million Li-FT common shares, a 1.4% net smelter return royalty on the Galinée property, and deferred consideration of $1.5 million payable in cash or shares.

The transaction follows Li-FT's December 14 announcement regarding a binding scheme implementation deed with Winsome Resources Ltd. and a non-binding letter of intent with Azimut and SOQUEM Inc.

The Galinée property hosts wide, high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites located adjacent to Winsome's Adina deposit.

The company said that the property also includes multiple well-defined exploration prospects, with recent till sampling identifying new spodumene-bearing boulders and outlining two additional highly prospective target areas.

On Tuesday, Li-FT Power closed trading 1.79% lesser at CAD 4.4000 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.