Li Auto's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $170,482 and 44, calls, for a total amount of $4,376,920.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $40.0 for Li Auto during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Li Auto's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Li Auto's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $25.00 $427.5K 5.1K 149 LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.71 $21.00 $411.1K 4.0K 1.3K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $5.4 $5.4 $5.4 $21.00 $356.4K 841 660 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $5.65 $5.66 $21.00 $282.4K 4.0K 1.3K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.0 $2.86 $3.0 $24.00 $264.6K 2.0K 892

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Li Auto, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Li Auto Currently trading with a volume of 16,448,202, the LI's price is up by 6.48%, now at $25.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Li Auto, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

