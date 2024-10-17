Li Auto Unusual Options Activity For October 17

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Li Auto. Our analysis of options history for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 9% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $308,460, and 8 were calls, valued at $807,359.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.0 to $40.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Li Auto stands at 1814.5, with a total volume reaching 8,921.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Li Auto, situated within the strike price corridor from $26.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $26.00 $149.4K 0 747 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.0 $1.99 $2.0 $30.00 $147.0K 1.9K 735 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.29 $1.21 $1.21 $40.00 $144.9K 3.2K 1.4K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.29 $1.2 $1.2 $40.00 $119.4K 3.2K 2.4K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.75 $2.65 $2.75 $30.00 $102.3K 2.0K 316

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Li Auto, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,452,130, with LI's price down by -4.29%, positioned at $23.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Li Auto

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $29.366666666666667.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Li Auto, maintaining a target price of $25. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $33. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Li Auto, maintaining a target price of $29.

