Li Auto Sees 28,529 Vehicles Sales In August

(RTTNews) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc. (LI) revealed on Monday that it delivered 28,529 vehicles in August this year. As of August 31, the company's cumulative deliveries have touched 1.39 million vehicles.

The company said that in the month of September, it will launch Li i6, a battery electric SUV priced between approximately RMB 250,000 and RMB 300,000. Additionally, the release of OTA 8.0 in September will roll out the company's VLA Driver large model to all Li AD Max users even while introducing a newly evolved Li Xiang Tong Xue Agent.

Li Auto said that as of August 31, it had 543 retail stores in 156 cities, 536 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. The company also had 3,190 functioning super charging stations, equipped with 17,597 charging stalls in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.