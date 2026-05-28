Li Auto Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) reported a net loss of RMB 2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net income of RMB 646.6 million, a year ago. Net loss per ADS was RMB 2.26, compared with net earnings per ADS of RMB 0.62. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB 2.1 billion, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB 1.0 billion, last year. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 2.09, compared with non-GAAP net earnings per ADS of RMB 0.96.

First quarter total revenues were RMB 23.0 billion, a decrease of 11.4% from last year. Vehicle sales were RMB 21.5 billion, a decrease of 12.7%. Total deliveries were 95,142 vehicles, a 2.5% year-over-year increase.

For the second quarter, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 95,000 and 100,000 vehicles, and total revenues to be between RMB 24.1 billion and RMB 25.4 billion.

Li Auto shares are trading at HK$60.45, up 0.42%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.