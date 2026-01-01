Markets

Li Auto Delivers 44,246 Vehicles In December 2025

January 01, 2026 — 12:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI, 2015.HK) reported deliveries of 44,246 vehicles in December 2025. This performance lifted the company's fourth-quarter total to 109,194 units. By the end of the year, on December 31, 2025, Li Auto's cumulative deliveries had reached 1.54 million vehicles.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had 548 retail stores in 159 cities, 561 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 224 cities. The Company also had 3,907 super charging stations in operation equipped with 21,651 charging stalls in China.

