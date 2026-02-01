Li Auto Delivers 27,668 Vehicles In January

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI, 2015.HK) announced that it delivered 27,668 vehicles in January 2026, bringing cumulative deliveries to 1,567,883 as of January 31, 2026.

The Company operated 547 retail stores across 159 cities, along with 547 servicing centers and authorized servicing shops in 221 cities. In addition, Li Auto had 3,966 super charging stations equipped with 21,945 charging stalls in China.

