Li Auto Delivers 26,421 Vehicles In February 2026

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 26,421 vehicles in February 2026. As of February 28, 2026, Li Autos cumulative deliveries reached 1.59 million.

From February 14 to February 23, 2026, the company powered over 1.45 million charging sessions, with total charging volume exceeding 42 million kWh. The Company plans to launch the all-new Li L9 in the second quarter.

As of February 28, 2026, the Company had 539 retail stores in 160 cities, 548 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized servicing shops operating in 223 cities. The Company also had 4,054 super charging stations in operation equipped with 22,447 charging stalls in China.

