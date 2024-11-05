Li Auto call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Li Auto (LI) with 7,650 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 7 points to 61.22%. Jan-26 40 calls and 11/8 weekly 31 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on February 24th.
