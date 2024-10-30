Li Auto call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Li Auto (LI) with 22,813 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 77.84%. Dec-24 31 calls and Nov-24 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.38. Earnings are expected on October 31st.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.