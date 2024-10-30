Li Auto call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Li Auto (LI) with 22,813 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 77.84%. Dec-24 31 calls and Nov-24 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.38. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
