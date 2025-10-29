LGLV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (Symbol: LGLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.20, changing hands as low as $172.25 per share. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGLV's low point in its 52 week range is $155.9334 per share, with $179.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.78.

