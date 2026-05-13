LGL Group (LGL) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for LGL Group (NYSEAM:LGL) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.78% from the latest reported closing price of $6.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGL Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 48.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGL is 0.07%, an increase of 571.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 1,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 652K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares , representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGL by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 490K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGL by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 161K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGL by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 115K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers holds 88K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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