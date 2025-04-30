LGI Homes' Terrata Homes Launches Hallimore Ranch, Its Largest Development to Date in Rosenberg, Texas

Terrata Homes launches its largest development, Hallimore Ranch, offering modern homes and community amenities in Rosenberg, Texas.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced that its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, has begun selling homes at Hallimore Ranch in Rosenberg, Texas, marking its largest development to date with 518 lots. The community features seven modern floor plans across 55- and 60-foot lots, designed to cater to modern homebuyers seeking style, space, and convenience. The homes showcase contemporary architectural styles with elegant finishes, including high-end kitchens and flexible living spaces. Located conveniently off US-59, Hallimore Ranch aims to create a vibrant community with planned amenities like a park, walking trails, and a splash pad, backed by a $5 million investment. Homes start from the mid-$400s, emphasizing Terrata Homes' commitment to quality and innovation in homebuilding. Interested buyers can find more information through Terrata Homes' website or by contacting their office.

Potential Positives

Terrata Homes is launching its largest development to date with Hallimore Ranch, featuring 518 lots and a new lineup of modern floor plans, showcasing the company's growth and commitment to offering diverse housing options.

The development introduces a bold new architectural direction with upscale aesthetics and functional design, appealing to modern homebuyers looking for style and convenience.

LGI Homes is investing over $5 million in community amenities, enhancing the value of the development and fostering a vibrant neighborhood experience for residents.

The launch of Hallimore Ranch aligns with LGI Homes' reputation for quality and innovation in homebuilding, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry and attracting potential buyers.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Hallimore Ranch and where is it located?

Hallimore Ranch is Terrata Homes' largest development in Rosenberg, Texas, featuring 518 lots with new contemporary homes.

What types of homes are available at Hallimore Ranch?

Hallimore Ranch offers seven modern floor plans ranging from three to six bedrooms, designed for various family lifestyles.

What amenities will Hallimore Ranch offer?

Future amenities include a 3.4-acre park, walking trails, children's playground, and a splash pad, promoting outdoor living and community engagement.

What is the price range for homes at Hallimore Ranch?

New homes at Hallimore Ranch start from the mid-$400s, providing great value for homebuyers seeking upscale living.

How can interested buyers learn more about Hallimore Ranch?

Interested homebuyers can call (855) 786-0801 ext 950 or visit TerrataHomes.com/HallimoreRanch for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROSENBERG, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce that its luxury brand,



Terrata Homes



, is now selling homes at Hallimore Ranch, located in Rosenberg, Texas. With 518 lots, this is Terrata Homes’ largest development to date. This premier development debuts an all-new lineup of seven modern floor plans on 55- and 60-foot lots, intentionally designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers seeking space, style and convenience.





Hallimore Ranch introduces a bold new architectural direction for Terrata Homes in Houston, featuring striking modern-contemporary exteriors that blend clean lines with elegant textures. The homes showcase a fresh, upscale aesthetic with a curated mix of stone and smooth stucco façades, black-framed windows, and sleek horizontal garage doors with frosted glass panels. Statement-making front entries, minimalist coach lights, and upscale trim accents complete the look, offering a cohesive and elevated street presence.





“Hallimore Ranch offers incredible value with a variety of brand-new, contemporary floor plans,” said Zach Walden, Vice President of Operations for Houston. “These homes reflect the modern lifestyle our buyers want - they’re sophisticated, functional, and built with long-term quality in mind.”





Inside, these homes are equally impressive, featuring open layouts that prioritize natural light and flow. High-end finishes are included at no additional cost, such as chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, and designer cabinetry. Flexible spaces for home offices or game rooms and expansive outdoor living areas make these homes ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. Ranging from 2,154 to 3,166 square feet, the three- to six-bedroom floor plans suit a wide variety of families and lifestyles.





Located off US-59, just minutes from the Brazos Town Center and Sugar Land, Hallimore Ranch offers a blend of upscale living and small-town charm, delivering unmatched value in one of the most desirable locations southwest of Houston.





In addition to its beautifully crafted homes, Hallimore Ranch is designed to foster a vibrant community and enriching lifestyle. The community’s vision goes beyond the front door, with future amenities that prioritize outdoor living, recreation, and connection among neighbors. Planned amenities include a 3.4-acre park with walking trails, a children’s playground that encourages active play and imagination, and an exciting splash pad perfect for keeping cool on warm Texas days. Over $5 million will be invested in the park and amenities, with an estimated completion in Spring 2026.





The opening of Hallimore Ranch marks a major milestone for Terrata Homes, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in homebuilding across the nation. New homes at Hallimore Ranch are now available and start from the mid-$400s. For more information, or to schedule a tour of this incredible neighborhood, interested homebuyers can call (855) 786-0801 ext 950 or visit



TerrataHomes.com/HallimoreRanch



About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc9d1a2d-a40d-4216-b654-dfa4f349a87f





