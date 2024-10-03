LGI Homes September Home Closing Up 7.2%

(RTTNews) - LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) announced it closed 579 homes in September 2024, a 7.2% year-over-year increase, resulting in a total of 1,757 homes closed during the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 138 active selling communities.

The company plans to release financial results for the third quarter, before the market opens on November 5, 2024.

