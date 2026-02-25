LGI Homes (LGIH) Price Target Increased by 12.44% to 86.02

The average one-year price target for LGI Homes (NasdaqGS:LGIH) has been revised to $86.02 / share. This is an increase of 12.44% from the prior estimate of $76.50 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.11% from the latest reported closing price of $52.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 23.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGIH is 0.08%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 23,676K shares. The put/call ratio of LGIH is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,229K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 1,032K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 29.70% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 931K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 17.00% over the last quarter.

CDAM holds 743K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares , representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 711K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 20.69% over the last quarter.

