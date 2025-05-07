LGI Homes Launches Sales at Creekside Estates in Terrell, Texas

LGI Homes announces sales launch for Creekside Estates in Terrell, TX, featuring 141 homes with family-friendly amenities.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the launch of sales at Creekside Estates in Terrell, Texas, where they are developing 141 lots that blend small-town charm with easy access to Dallas. The community will offer amenities such as a children's playground, a swimming pool, and a new park with additional playgrounds and walking trails set to open in 2026. Designed for families, the homes feature modern designs and energy-efficient appliances, with floor plans ranging from 3 to 5 bedrooms priced affordably. Located within the highly rated Terrell Independent School District, Creekside Estates provides educational access with an on-site elementary school. The development caters to residents seeking both tranquility and access to urban amenities. For more information, interested buyers can contact the LGI Homes sales team.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes has commenced sales in Creekside Estates, a new community offering 141 lots, which indicates strong market demand and potential revenue growth.

The new community features a variety of amenities, including a children's playground and swimming pool, enhancing its appeal to families and attracting homebuyers.

Creekside Estates is zoned for the highly rated Terrell Independent School District, providing families with access to quality education, which can increase property values and desirability.

LGI Homes is recognized for its commitment to quality construction and customer service, exemplified by its inclusion in Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, reinforcing its brand reputation.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of new developments may indicate a shift in focus or resources, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about market conditions or demand for new homes.

The press release does not address potential supply chain issues or labor shortages that could hinder timely completion and delivery of homes, which may risk project timelines and customer satisfaction.

Failures to mention financing options or incentives could imply potential barriers for buyers, particularly in a rising interest rate environment, possibly affecting sales in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is Creekside Estates in Terrell, Texas?

Creekside Estates is a new community by LGI Homes featuring 141 lots with family-friendly amenities and easy access to Dallas.

What home designs are available at Creekside Estates?

Homebuyers can choose from 3, 4, and 5-bedroom floor plans, featuring modern finishes and energy-efficient designs.

What amenities does Creekside Estates offer?

Residents enjoy a swimming pool, children’s playground, walking trails, and a nearby park with recreational facilities.

Which school district serves Creekside Estates?

The community is zoned to the highly rated Terrell Independent School District, providing excellent educational opportunities.

How can I schedule a tour of Creekside Estates?

To schedule a tour, contact the sales team at (888) 503-1743 ext. 923 for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

TERRELL, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce that sales have commenced in Creekside Estates in Terrell, Texas. LGI Homes is building 141 lots in this charming community in Kaufman County, offering homebuyers a perfect combination of small-town living, vibrant local attractions and easy access to Dallas.







Creekside Estates



is rich with amenities designed for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Residents will enjoy a children’s playground and a swimming pool, already built and ready for use in the neighborhood. In addition, a new park with an additional playground, walking trails and an open green space is scheduled for completion in 2026. Connected by walking trails to Creekside Estates, residents will also enjoy access to Arlie E White Memorial Park that includes a playground, basketball court, picnic pavilion, sports field, and workout equipment, adding even more opportunities for fun and relaxation.





The homes at Creekside Estates are ideal for growing families, featuring 3, 4 and 5-bedroom floor plans with modern finishes and energy-efficient features. Every home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package, which comes with popular upgrades such as energy-efficient kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more – all at an affordable price.







Floor Plans Available at Creekside Estates:











Blanco:



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,316 Sq. Ft. | From $308,900



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,316 Sq. Ft. | From $308,900





Sabine:



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,603 Sq. Ft. | From $323,900



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,603 Sq. Ft. | From $323,900





Reed:



4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,752 Sq. Ft. | From $343,900



4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,752 Sq. Ft. | From $343,900





Cypress:



4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,090 Sq. Ft. | From $363,900



4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,090 Sq. Ft. | From $363,900





Driftwood:



5 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,501 Sq. Ft. | From $373,900











Zoned to the highly rated Terrell Independent School District, Creekside Estates ensures residents have access to excellent educational opportunities. Terrell ISD features the innovative ExCEL Center, which provides advanced learning opportunities with career and technical education programs that prepare students for future success. The community also features an on-site elementary school, allowing students to walk to class safely and conveniently.





Located just outside of Dallas, Creekside Estates gives residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, and dining options. Whether you’re spending a quiet afternoon in Terrell or heading into the city for a night out, Creekside Estates offers the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience.





For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact our sales team at (888) 503-1743 ext. 923.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com









Media Contact:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





LGI Homes





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9688cf0d-ce90-4bb8-b3ba-c3bca6da1414





