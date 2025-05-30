LGI Homes Launches New Section at Star Valley with CompleteHome™ Plus Package in Tucson

LGI Homes opens a new section in Star Valley, Tucson, featuring 126 homes and the CompleteHome™ Plus package.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the grand opening of a new section in the Star Valley neighborhood southwest of Tucson, Arizona, featuring the new CompleteHome™ Plus package, debuting for the first time in the area. This expansion includes 126 homesites and four new floor plans starting in the $360s, designed to combine affordability with high-end features such as 9-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and modern finishes. The homes also include smart-home enhancements and are situated within a community offering various amenities like dog parks and walking trails. The grand opening will take place on May 31, 2025, with special discounts available for attendees. LGI Homes, known for its innovative approach and commitment to quality, continues to grow in the homebuilding market with substantial customer satisfaction.

Potential Positives

Grand opening of a new section at Star Valley expands LGI Homes' market presence in Tucson, providing more options for homebuyers.

Introduction of the CompleteHome™ Plus package enhances the value proposition for buyers, offering affordable homes with high-end design features.

A total of 126 homesites with four brand-new floor plans caters to diverse buyer needs and preferences.

Recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing homebuilders reinforces consumer trust and confidence in LGI Homes' quality and customer service.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns about market saturation in the Tucson area with the introduction of new homes, which could lead to increased competition and pressure on prices.

Dependence on the success of a single development section (Star Valley), which may pose risks if it does not meet sales expectations.

Exclusive one-day discounts and incentives may indicate a need to quickly attract buyers, raising questions about ongoing demand for properties in the area.

FAQ

What is the new expansion at Star Valley?

LGI Homes has opened a new section at Star Valley, introducing the CompleteHome™ Plus package and 126 homesites.

When is the grand opening of the new section?

The grand opening is on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

What are the new floor plans available at Star Valley?

The new floor plans include The Bisbee, The Payson, The Wellton, and The Somerton.

What features does the CompleteHome Plus™ package offer?

This package includes high-end finishes like 9-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and energy-efficient smart-home enhancements.

How can I learn more about homes at Star Valley?

For more information, contact the Star Valley team at (855) 253-9683 ext. 977 or visit LGIHomes.com/StarValley.

Full Release



TUCSON, Ariz., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of a brand-new section at Star Valley, a popular neighborhood southwest of Tucson, Arizona. This expansion introduces the



CompleteHome™ Plus



package by LGI Homes to the Tucson area for the first time.





The new section at Star Valley offers 126 homesites and features four brand-new floor plans, starting in the $360s. With the addition of the CompleteHome Plus™ lineup, LGI Homes is now offering an even wider range of homes to meet the needs of Tucson buyers seeking affordability with high-end design and premier finishes.





“We are extremely excited to introduce our CompleteHome Plus™ product in the Tucson market for the first time,” stated Dallas Murphy, Vice President of Operations for Arizona. “This new section allows us to introduce four brand-new floor plans with elevated features such as 9-foot ceilings, upgraded wood cabinetry, beautiful quartz countertops, and luxury flooring, as well as new modern exterior elevations. It’s the perfect combination of value, style and quality our customers are looking for.”







New Floor Plans Available at Star Valley:











The Bisbee:



Single-story charm with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open-concept layout that maximizes every square foot.



Single-story charm with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open-concept layout that maximizes every square foot.





The Payson:



Spacious and stylish home with a large living area, chef-ready kitchen, and secluded master retreat.



Spacious and stylish home with a large living area, chef-ready kitchen, and secluded master retreat.





The Wellton



: Beautiful two-story home featuring a flexible loft space, extra downstairs bedroom, and an expansive layout perfect for growing families.



: Beautiful two-story home featuring a flexible loft space, extra downstairs bedroom, and an expansive layout perfect for growing families.





The Somerton



: Thoughtfully designed two-story home with an open floor plan, upstairs loft, and a spacious covered patio.







Each home is thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and elevated details. The kitchen showcases 42” wood cabinetry with crown molding, quartz countertops, a Whirlpool



®



self-clean gas range, a side-by-side refrigerator with an automatic ice maker and water dispenser, a stainless-steel undermount sink, Moen



®



faucets, and more. Interior features include 9-foot ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, 2” faux wood blinds on select windows, ceiling fans with light kits in the family room and primary bedroom, matte black hardware on faucets and door handles, undermount bathroom sinks, and tiled shower surrounds. Smart-home enhancements such as Honeywell programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled LiftMaster



®



garage door openers add modern convenience. Exterior highlights include professionally designed desert landscaping and garage doors with sleek window accents.





Located within a premier master-planned community known for its outstanding amenities, residents at



Star Valley



enjoy access to two fenced dog parks, a basketball court, barbecue grills, ramadas, walking trails and more. Designed to support an active and family-friendly lifestyle, this neighborhood offers everything buyers are looking for in a new home.





LGI Homes will open the new section on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Star Valley, featuring exclusive one day only discounts and incentives. For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, contact the Star Valley team at (855) 253-9683 ext. 977 or visit



LGIHomes.com/StarValley



.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com.









MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d599e5d0-f18d-4a52-8fb9-a8ca255d2c53





